Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,671 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $508,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 47.7% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 126,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

