Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
