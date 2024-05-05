Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.41 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00007109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $128.43 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012643 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.47734664 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,443,730.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

