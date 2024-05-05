SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $42,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDW traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.43. 2,251,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.