Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) Financial Review

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.45% -0.24% -0.12% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 4.46 $2.92 million ($0.04) -374.00 Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

