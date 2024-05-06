W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,106,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NEE traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,543. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.