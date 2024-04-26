Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

