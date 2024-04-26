Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 43.8%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,322.0 days.

Topcon Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Topcon has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.13.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

