BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.58.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

