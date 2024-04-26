Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Community West Bancshares Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community West Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.
Community West Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CWBC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
