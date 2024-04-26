Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Community West Bancshares Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community West Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CWBC. StockNews.com cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CWBC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.