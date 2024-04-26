BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

DHF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.