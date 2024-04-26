Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 621.70%. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

