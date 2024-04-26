British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,337 ($28.87) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,349.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,389.96. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,233 ($27.58) and a one year high of GBX 3,022.20 ($37.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.12 billion, a PE ratio of -361.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,647.60%.

Insider Activity

About British American Tobacco

In related news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,380 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £98,770 ($121,998.52). Insiders purchased 4,170 shares of company stock worth $9,923,952 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

