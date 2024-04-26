JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 460 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.34) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 580 ($7.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

LON VSVS opened at GBX 472.50 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 378.60 ($4.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 504.68 ($6.23). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 483.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 460.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 5,227.27%.

In other news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.98), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($395,665.22). In other news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.98), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($395,665.22). Also, insider Mark Collis acquired 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($49,189.13). 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

