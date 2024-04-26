Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.55. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 126.05% and a negative net margin of 4,077.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

