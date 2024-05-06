Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,375,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,574 shares.The stock last traded at $43.07 and had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

