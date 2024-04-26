Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $31.13

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:COLD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

