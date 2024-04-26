Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

