Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.08.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DT opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $61.41.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
