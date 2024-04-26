Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Buys $25,125.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Halverson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Halverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Kenneth Halverson bought 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $9.96 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

