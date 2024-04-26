Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Declares GBX 2.05 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Stock Performance

Shares of EGL opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £202.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17,500.00 and a beta of 0.48. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a one year low of GBX 144.03 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.72).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492.32 ($3,078.46). In other news, insider Malcolm Robert King purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($40,760.87). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,492.32 ($3,078.46). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,684 shares of company stock worth $6,709,232. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

