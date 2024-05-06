iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.26

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.26 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 1305638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $890.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,128,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
