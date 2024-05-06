iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.26

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.26 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 1305638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $890.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,128,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.