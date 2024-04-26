Mears Group plc (LON:MER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.30

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 350.92 ($4.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,349.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 207.50 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 379.50 ($4.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.19) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

