IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £149.24 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($184.34).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 56 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £151.76 ($187.45).

IntegraFin Stock Down 1.9 %

LON IHP opened at GBX 290 ($3.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.92. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.40 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of £960.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,933.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts have commented on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.45) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

