ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.00.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$37.77 on Monday. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

