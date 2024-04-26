Intelligent Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:INTJ) Quiet Period Set To End on April 29th

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 29th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its IPO on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Intelligent Group Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:INTJ opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Intelligent Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.87.
