Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

