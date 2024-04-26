Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 240,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000.

CGGO stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

