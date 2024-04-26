iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

