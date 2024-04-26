National Bank Financial Weighs in on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$42.01 million during the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
