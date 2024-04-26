Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 1,472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,695.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVF opened at $37.00 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $37.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

