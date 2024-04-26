Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.68.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

In related news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald purchased 53,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

