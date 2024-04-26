NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $118.00 Per Share

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $118.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $132.00. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $502.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $133.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $499.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $509.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NVR Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,725.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,736.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,966.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

