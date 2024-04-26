Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth $6,795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Silgan



Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

