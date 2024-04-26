DA Davidson Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $57.54 on Friday. QCR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

