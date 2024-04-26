Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Tuesday.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.