Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.