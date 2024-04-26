Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO Acquires $33,600.00 in Stock

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,053,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivakor Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of Vivakor stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Vivakor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

