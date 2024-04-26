Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
About Onconova Therapeutics
