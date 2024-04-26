Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REKR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $14,562,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,700,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Rekor Systems by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 745,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 63.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of REKR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 130.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.96%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

