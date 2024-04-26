Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

