Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $133,572.63 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $133,572.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,771.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $12,667.49.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $13,113.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $24,665.08.

Five Point Stock Performance

FPH opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Point by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Five Point by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

