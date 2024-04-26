Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in April

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGCFF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.24.

Sagicor Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Sagicor Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

