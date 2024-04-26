Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 415 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after buying an additional 77,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.63. 115,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

