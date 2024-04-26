Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 578.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dominari Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DOMH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 5,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Dominari has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In other Dominari news, President Kyle Michael Wool acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $54,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,444 shares of company stock worth $90,278. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

