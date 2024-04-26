TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $74.29 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 569.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.