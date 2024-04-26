Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.18.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.