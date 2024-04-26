Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $650.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.08 and its 200-day moving average is $529.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

