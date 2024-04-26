Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by Raymond James (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,850 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,643.00. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

