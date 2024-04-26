Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:WCN opened at C$225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$234.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total transaction of C$337,589.80. In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total value of C$337,589.80. Also, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

