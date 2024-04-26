Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE:WCN opened at C$225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$234.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total transaction of C$337,589.80. In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total value of C$337,589.80. Also, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
