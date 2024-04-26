Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.36.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto
Li Auto Price Performance
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
